UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Committed To Support Afghan Peace Process: Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:02 PM

Pakistan committed to support Afghan peace process: Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood

Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood says Pakistan is committed to support peace, stability and reconciliation in Afghanistan.He stated this at the inaugural ceremony of trilateral workshop for diplomats from Afghanistan, China and Pakistan at Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood says Pakistan is committed to support peace, stability and reconciliation in Afghanistan.He stated this at the inaugural ceremony of trilateral workshop for diplomats from Afghanistan, China and Pakistan at Foreign Service academy in Islamabad.Thirty-nine diplomats from three countries are attending the two-week workshop.

He also highlighted the multi-faceted and All-weather strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.He said Pakistan is committed to expand and deepen cooperation in the field of education, technology and innovation.Referring to close and historical ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary said multifaceted ties of geography, history, faith, language and kinship between the two countries provide a firm foundation for a broader and durable relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Technology Education China From

Recent Stories

NAB says Nawaz Sharif's condtion "Under Control"

22 minutes ago

1 in 2 Pakistanis say they were able to fulfill th ..

30 minutes ago

Ex-Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Says WikiLeaks Foun ..

2 minutes ago

When camera eye shows you every thing, you cannot ..

2 minutes ago

India wants to put peace of the region at stake: F ..

2 minutes ago

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.