Pakistan committed to support Afghan peace process: Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood says Pakistan is committed to support peace, stability and reconciliation in Afghanistan.He stated this at the inaugural ceremony of trilateral workshop for diplomats from Afghanistan, China and Pakistan at Foreign Service academy in Islamabad.Thirty-nine diplomats from three countries are attending the two-week workshop.

He also highlighted the multi-faceted and All-weather strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.He said Pakistan is committed to expand and deepen cooperation in the field of education, technology and innovation.Referring to close and historical ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary said multifaceted ties of geography, history, faith, language and kinship between the two countries provide a firm foundation for a broader and durable relationship.