UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To UN Principles For Peace, Sustainable Development: Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Pakistan committed to UN principles for peace, sustainable development: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to working with the United Nations member states for principles-based and prosperity-driven international cooperation to promote peace and sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to working with the United Nations member states for principles-based and prosperity-driven international cooperation to promote peace and sustainable development.

On the occasion of United Nations Day, he said, "Today, on the 77th anniversary of the UN, Pakistan joins the international community in commemorating the United Nations (UN) Day." "The UN embodies the collective resolve of member states to establish conditions for justice, social progress, and better standards of living in larger freedoms and to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war." "On this day, Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role for promoting peace, security, development and human rights for all." "Pakistan has always contributed constructively in promoting the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including in the areas of peacekeeping, refugee protection, humanitarian action, climate change, and international cooperation for sustainable development.

" He said the principles of equal rights and self-determination, which were at the heart of the UN Charter, were instrumental in securing the decolonization and liberation of many states in Asia, Africa and Latin America, he added.

He said, "As we celebrate the achievements of the United Nations today, we must remember that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) still await the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed in numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council." "With its principles of a stable, equitable and sustainable world order, the UN remains the most vital international body. It is best suited to meet the contemporary challenges of our times including the existential threat posed by climate change. Pakistan remains committed to UN Charter for the realization of shared objectives of peace and prosperity worldwide," he added.

He thanked the United Nations agencies, Funds and Programmes for their partnership with Pakistan for advancing socio-economic development objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World United Nations Jammu Progress All From Refugee Best Asia

Recent Stories

President for effective steps to enroll out-of-sch ..

President for effective steps to enroll out-of-school children in schools

few seconds
 Prime Minister in Riyadh to attend Future Investme ..

Prime Minister in Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

2 seconds ago
 Israel, Lebanon to Sign Maritime Border Demarcatio ..

Israel, Lebanon to Sign Maritime Border Demarcation Agreement on Thursday - Prim ..

4 seconds ago
 Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Ag ..

Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Positive discussion on GSP Plus with INTA head: Sy ..

Positive discussion on GSP Plus with INTA head: Syed Naveed Qmar

3 minutes ago
 US, Allies Expected to Conduct More Calls on Ukrai ..

US, Allies Expected to Conduct More Calls on Ukraine in Days Ahead - Pentagon Of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.