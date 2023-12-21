Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Work With ILO For Workforce Betterment: Sohrab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab  

The discussions focus aligning Pakistan's workforce development strategies with ILO's global standards and initiatives.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to working closely with the International Labour Organization to implement effective strategies that benefit the Pakistani workforce.

He was talking to the Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Gilbert Houngbo on the sidelines of the Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh.

The discussions focused aligning Pakistan's workforce development strategies with ILO's global standards and initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion SAPM said this collaboration aims to create a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth and prosperity of Pakistan.

Director-General of ILO urged the global community to support and create employment opportunities for Pakistani youth.

