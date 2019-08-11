UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Community In France Pledges Support To Kashmiris During Eid Prayers

Sun 11th August 2019

Pakistan community in France pledges support to Kashmiris during Eid prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :As the Pakistani community in France celebrated Eid-ul-Azha Sunday, they offered special prayers for the safety and welfare of Kashmiris and pledged support to their demand for self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Special arrangements were made at the Embassy of Pakistan in France where community members, officers and staff of the embassy along with their families offered Eid prayers in huge number, said a press release received here.

  Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, in his message to the Pakistani community, said that the Indian government's unconstitutional, illegitimate and unilateral act to alter the status of international disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir was a blatant violation of international law.

He said the Indian actions were also in sheer violation of the UN Security Council resolution, bilateral agreements and the promises made to the Kashmiri people by the Indian leaders themselves.

  The ambassador called upon the Pakistani diaspora in France and rest of the world to stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in these difficult times.

He resolved that Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just cause.

He called upon the international community and especially the Government of France to play its role as permanent member of the UN Security Council for the final settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions.

