UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Community In US Is Fully Committed To Warmly Welcome

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan community in US is fully committed to warmly welcome

Pakistan community in US is fully committed to warmly welcome, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his forth coming visit to US?Sources stated that more than 10 thousand people have booked their seats for the venue Arina where PM Imran Khan would address to them

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) : Pakistan community in US is fully committed to warmly welcome, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his forth coming visit to US?Sources stated that more than 10 thousand people have booked their seats for the venue Arina where PM Imran Khan would address to them.

A number of peoples belonging to Pakistani community have already reached to Washington DC, the ceremony would be held on July 22.All the factions of PTI US are united and committed to warmly welcome to PM Imran Khan.PTI local organizations would bear all the expenses of the event, which was bear by the government previously.All the rumours and confusions regarding the PM visit to US have been removed after the confirmation from the white house.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Shaikh Rasheed Washington White House Visit Rashid Sadiqabad Same July Dictator God Event All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks Rashid to step down ov ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Says US' Reinforcement of Missile Defenses ..

2 minutes ago

US Indicts Software Engineer for Taking Stolen Tra ..

2 minutes ago

Releases of Vyshinsky, Ukrainian Sailors Should Be ..

2 minutes ago

BrahMos Aerospace Sees No Competition With Russia' ..

2 minutes ago

Minister directs improvement in holding of ETEA te ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.