Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) : Pakistan community in US is fully committed to warmly welcome, Prime Minister Imran Khan during his forth coming visit to US?Sources stated that more than 10 thousand people have booked their seats for the venue Arina where PM Imran Khan would address to them.

A number of peoples belonging to Pakistani community have already reached to Washington DC, the ceremony would be held on July 22.All the factions of PTI US are united and committed to warmly welcome to PM Imran Khan.PTI local organizations would bear all the expenses of the event, which was bear by the government previously.All the rumours and confusions regarding the PM visit to US have been removed after the confirmation from the white house.