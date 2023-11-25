Pakistan Community's Participation In Luxembourg International Bazaar Appreciated
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan embassy in Belgium appreciated on Saturday the active participation of the Pakistan community in Luxembourg at the ongoing Luxembourg International Bazaar featuring stalls from across the world.
"The vibrant Pakistani stall showcased variety of beautiful handicrafts, food and textiles," it said on X, formerly twitter.