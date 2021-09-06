Pakistan completely rejects illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir: Dr Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :President, Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Pakistan completely rejected the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India including all of its illegal steps, particularly, the measure of August 5, 2019 as it was blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at the main ceremony of the Defence and Martyrs Day at the General Headquarters here, he said, "India should know that the desire for freedom cannot be suppressed for long with use of force and black laws." "I want to make it clear that secret of this region's progress and growth is linked to the just resolution of the Kashmir issue." Chairman Senate, Federal ministers, parliamentarians, services chiefs, high ranking officers and families of the martyrs were also attended the ceremony.

The President said September 6 was not only a day in our national history because it was symbolic of our national unity, courage and sacrifice.

The day reminded as to how 56 years back, the whole nation stood as a fortified wall against an undeclared war and the nefarious designs of the enemy, he added.

"In this struggle, not only we decimated the arrogance of power of the enemy but gave a message to the whole world that as a nation we not only love our freedom but we do not hesitate to give any kind of sacrifice for our motherland.

" Dr Alvi said, "From our first breath of freedom to our coming generations, every child of Pakistan will be ready to lay down their lives for freedom." Another lesson which our enemy learnt from the war of 1965 was that in a challenging time, the whole Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed force had an unremitting and exemplary relationship, he continued.

"Whether the war is of 17 days or 70 years, conventional or non conventional, our enemy cannot weaken our traditions and resolve for sacrifice." He said the jawans of army, navy and air force had always defended the freedom and security of Pakistan with their blood.

"Their sacrifices of lives not only protected future of our coming generations but made the nation proud for all times to come."While remembering the unforgettable sacrifices of the armed forces, the President said, "We remember the day of September 6 with a new determination and we from the core of our heart pay tribute to the great sons of the soul and families for their strength of feelings of patriotism for the country. "No doubt martyrs are our pride and our crown."more/mnr