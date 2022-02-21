Pakistan completely safe for minorities: Punjab governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday said that minorities are completely safe in Pakistan and the government had ensured total freedom to followers of different religions.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition, titled Interfaith Harmony, held under the auspices of the Embassy of Switzerland at the Governor's House here, he said the societies that did not ensure protection of minorities and religious freedom were destroyed, adding that all segments of society, including the government, were working together to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

"The international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, must take note of the atrocities being committed against minorities in India," the governor stressed.

Swiss Ambassador Benedict de Cerjat, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities Affairs, MNA Shunila Ruth, Chairman Implementation of Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) Samuel Piara, President Speedo Raza Shah, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and others attended the ceremony.

Governor Mohammad Sarwar said it's welcoming that all minorities in Pakistan including Sikhs, Christians and Hindus are on one page for promotion of religious harmony in the country. He said everyone is working together because of which whenever anyone tries to conspire against religious harmony in the country, his nefarious designs are thwarted.

He said the government is taking practical steps to promote religious harmony, adding that it is our collective responsibility to make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Ch Sarwar said that religious freedom and protection enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan is definitely an example for the whole world, adding that vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has been implemented in letter and spirit regarding the freedom to minorities. He said that no negligence would be tolerated regarding protection of minorities.

Swiss Ambassador Benedict de Cerjat praised the government's efforts for religious harmony in Pakistan, adding that the whole world needs to work together to promote religious harmony, and peace is only possible through eradication of extremism from the world.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that people of all religions should work together for promotion of religious harmony in Pakistan. If people make decisions keeping in view the interests of the country and the nation, then those who try to create chaos in the country would fail in their designs.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs MNA Shunila Ruth said the PTI government is ensuring all rights to minorities.

Governor Mohammad Sarwar distributed certificates among the winners of the photo exhibition.