Pakistan Concerned About Theft Of Radioactive Material In India: FO

Mon 30th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Office's spokesman in Islamabad on Monday said that Pakistan had noted with serious concern yet another report of theft and illicit sale of radioactive material in India.

He was responding to media queries regarding another report of theft and illegal possession of radioactive material in India.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We have noted with serious concern yet another report of theft and illicit sale of radioactive material in India. In the latest incident, as per media reports, two persons were arrested for illegal possession of Californium which is a highly radioactive and toxic substance." "It is a matter of grave concern for the international community that an extremely rare Sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material like Californium could be stolen.

As in the previous cases, the arrested individuals apparently got hold of the radioactive material by purchasing it from inside India." This is the third such occurrence in India in the last four months. Earlier media reports had highlighted separate seizures in May and June 2021 of over 7 kg and more than 6 kg of Uranium from unauthorized persons in India," he added.

He said these repeated incidents raise serious concerns about the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India, and the possible existence of a black market for such materials inside the country.

"It also indicates the lax arrangements inside India to secure imported SRS material. Pakistan reiterates its call for a thorough investigation and adequate measures to prevent their recurrence."

