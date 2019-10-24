Pakistan concerned at alarming situation in Occupied Kashmir: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Pakistan was concerned at the alarming situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to help resolve the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people

She was speaking as a chief guest at performance of a special theatre play "Half Widow staged by Human Rights Council at Pakistan National Council of the Arts on the grave human rights situation in held Kashmir.

She said Occupied Kashmir was under curfew for the last 80 days with complete media and communication blackout.

The whole valley had been turned into a jail and there were disturbing news of shortage of essential items like food and medicines, she added.

Dr Firdous appreciated the artists for their in depth performance in the play, depicting the reality on the ground situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the play was reflective of the fact that every citizen of Pakistan was deeply concerned about the human rights situation in disputed Kashmir territory since August 5 when Modi government unilaterally annexed it in violation of UN resolutions.

She said Pakistanis as a nation stand united with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren in their hour of need.

Youth performed in the drama with passion and their act showed that their heart resonated with Kashmiris, she said adding it was not just a play but it reflected the sentiments of the people of Pakistan.

Civil society staged this play to convey to the world the oppression of India against the Kashmiris, she observed.

She said drama was part of a communication strategy, adding, "We need to spread the message of Kashmiris to the world." She assured of her support to the efforts of Human Rights Council.

Dr Firdous said the human rights and social activists were the strength of oppressed Kashmiris. Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a spokesman, advocate and ambassador of Kashmir and had been pleading their case at different international forums, she added.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly last month, the prime minister spoke his heart out to awake the world conscience about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupying forces and the severe violations of human rights.

"Kashmir is a human rights issue and matter of solidarity, integrity and future of Pakistan. The existence of Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and till Kashmir will not become part of Pakistan, the struggle will continue."She said all voices would unite to give voice to the Kashmiris suffering from cruelty of Indian forces. "We will give strength to the voice of Kashmiris. We will play our role to take this voice to the world."