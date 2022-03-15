UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Concerned At Indian High Court Decision On Hijab Issue: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its serious concern at the ruling of the High Court of Indian State of Karnataka banning the wearing of 'hijab' by Muslim girls in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its serious concern at the ruling of the High Court of Indian State of Karnataka banning the wearing of 'hijab' by Muslim girls in educational institutions.

"The decision manifestly has failed to uphold the principle of freedom to religious practices and impinges on the human rights", Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"Equally sad is the fact that the judiciary in India which is expected to act as a bulwark against dehumanization, stigmatization and discrimination against minorities has completely failed to uphold the principles of justice and equality," it added.

"This decision marks a fresh low in the relentless anti-Muslim campaign where even the pretext of secularism is being weaponized to target Muslims." "It is feared that the flawed ruling by the High Court would fast track the pace of marginalization of the minorities, especially Muslims and further embolden the Hindu-RSS zealots to target them with impunity", the statement remarked.

According to the statement, "It is deeply concerning that the malicious trend of characterizing Muslims as 'others' or '20%' by prominent BJP leaders which was continuing with appalling impunity is now also being translated into decisions by the judiciary.

" The discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the grossly injudicious Indian Supreme Court judgment in the Babri mosque case were not distant memories, the statement recalled.

India, under its current dispensation, was oblivious to the fact that its so-called 'secular' credentials were fast waning much to the detriment of its minorities.

"Pakistan strongly urges the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims, and their right to practice religion.""We also call upon the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organizations to play their role in prevailing upon India to arrest the tide of majoritarianism and discrimination in India and to ensure protection of all minorities especially Muslims," the statement concluded.

