Pakistan concerned over ongoing developments in ME, calls for restraint

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that Pakistan was watching with deep concern the ongoing developments in the middle East (ME) and called upon all the parties to exercise the utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation.

“Today’s developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy. These also underline the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

It was now critically urgent to stabilize the situation and restore peace, it was further stressed.

The spokesperson said that for months, Pakistan had underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent the expansion of hostilities in the region and for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

On April 2, Pakistan had pointed to the dangers of an attack on the Iranian consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region, it was added.