Pakistan concerned over recent developments in ME, urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint: FO

Expressing its deep concern over the recent developments in the Middle East, Pakistan on Friday urged all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral actions and use of force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Expressing its deep concern over the recent developments in the middle East, Pakistan on Friday urged all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral actions and use of force.

"Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region," a foreign office statement issued here said.

"Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force," it added.

"All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law," the statement maintained.