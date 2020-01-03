UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Concerned Over Recent Developments In ME, Urges All Parties To Exercise Maximum Restraint: FO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:26 PM

Pakistan concerned over recent developments in ME, urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint: FO

Expressing its deep concern over the recent developments in the Middle East, Pakistan on Friday urged all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral actions and use of force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Expressing its deep concern over the recent developments in the middle East, Pakistan on Friday urged all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral actions and use of force.

"Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region," a foreign office statement issued here said.

"Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force," it added.

"All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law," the statement maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United Nations Middle East All

Recent Stories

PITB`s Startup Gets $2.5 million Funding from Germ ..

6 minutes ago

President AJK appeals to national, International y ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over post-killing situ ..

11 minutes ago

Killing of Iran’s top commander: China asks US, ..

30 minutes ago

Nominal decline in migratory birds' visit in Punja ..

1 minute ago

Russian Gas Price for Belarus in Jan-Feb Remains U ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.