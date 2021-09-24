UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Concerned Over Targeting Of Muslims In Assam, Summons Indian Cd'A: FO

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday expressed grave concern over the recent targeting of Muslims in India's State of Assam, where a brutal eviction drive against the Muslim residents of the State has been launched.

"The Indian Charge d' Affaires (Cd'A) was summoned to the Foreign Office today and conveyed the Government of Pakistan's grace concern..." a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The video which shows killing of an unarmed man by the Police and the desecration of his mortal remains by the individuals embedded with the security forces is shocking beyond belief," it added.

It was conveyed to the Indian official that the recent incidents of violence were, unfortunately, only a continuation of the relentless anti-Muslim violence which had become a norm in India under state patronage.

"Security forces are either themselves involved in perpetrating brutalities against Muslims with impunity or provide protection to the 'Hindutva' extremists and terrorists who regularly indulge in lynching and other forms of torture against Muslims." "A series of anti-Muslim and anti-minority legislations enacted by Government of India and incidents of violence against Muslim highlight the rising levels of intolerance and lack of respect for the minority communities in India," it added.

The Cd,A was told that the Government of India must investigate the recent anti-Muslim violence in Assam and other such incidents that have happened throughout India and punish the perpetrators of these crimes.

"It should also take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in future," the press release concluded.

