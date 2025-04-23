Open Menu

Pakistan "concerned" Over Tourists' Killing In IIOJK Firing Incident: FO

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan "concerned" over tourists' killing in IIOJK firing incident: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday expressed its concerns over the killing of tourists in a firing incident that took place in Anantnag district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He also extended condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, at least 27 non-locals were feared dead and several others injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in the Pahalgam area of IIOJK. The attack occurred in Baisaran, a scenic meadow accessible only by foot or on ponies.

