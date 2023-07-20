Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Another Act Of Quran's Public Desecration In Sweden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan on Thursday condemned in the "strongest possible terms" yet another Islamophobic act of public desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Thursday condemned in the "strongest possible terms" yet another Islamophobic act of public desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

"Permission to carry out premeditated and provocative acts of religious hatred cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that international law categorically obliged states to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

The disturbing recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents, which have hurt the sentiments of over 2 billion Muslims worldwide, is both legally and morally reprehensible.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call on the international community to unequivocally condemn these Islamophobic acts, isolate those who stoke religious hatred, build deterrence and promote mutual respect, tolerance and harmony among religions, faiths and cultures.

"We expect the Swedish authorities to take all measures necessary to stop such acts of hatred and incitement. Pakistan's concerns about the latest incident are being conveyed to the Swedish authorities," the FO spokesperson added.

