Pakistan condemns assassination attempt on Prime Minister of Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday condemned an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok of Sudan and expressed its relief that he remained safe.

"We condemn the cowardly attack targeting Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok of Sudan and express relief that he remained safe.

We pray for the good health of the Prime Minister and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Sudan," the Foreign Office in a statement issued here said.