Pakistan Condemns Assassination Of Iranian Scientist

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:53 PM

Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

Pakistan on Thursday condemning the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran strongly urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday condemning the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran strongly urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region.

"We extend sincere condolences to the family members of Mr. Fakhrizadeh and to the Iranian people," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

"Such acts not only run contrary to all norms of interstate relations and International Law but also threaten the peace and stability of an already fragile region," the Spokesperson added.

