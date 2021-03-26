Pakistan condemns attack at Saudi petroleum terminal

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemning the attack at a petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia expressed solidarity with the Kingdom

"Such attacks, causing fear and terror as well as disruption of commercial activities, cannot be condoned," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against�any threat�to its security and territorial integrity.