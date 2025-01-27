Pakistan Condemns Attack On Saudi Hospital In Sudan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan on Monday condemned the attack at a Saudi hospital in El Fasher city of Sudan which killed around 70 people, calling it a clear violation of international law.
"The attack leading to the unfortunate deaths reportedly of seventy people clearly violates international law and puts innocent civilians at grave risk.
Pakistan extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families," according to a Foreign Office statement.
It said that the attack underscored the urgent need to uphold the sanctity of healthcare facilities and adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law.
"Pakistan believes that the conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We express our full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan," the statement added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pervez Khattak set to reenter politics, announces rally on February 222 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspects, recover illegal weapons in Kassowal2 minutes ago
-
PM directs Railways to provide better travel facilities through PPP model2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan2 minutes ago
-
KP CM calls for engaging Ulemas, public in anti terrorism measures12 minutes ago
-
The rise of digital queens: women dominate online business scene12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Human rights body urges world forums to get stopped HR abuses in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Father,daughter gunned down over minor dispute22 minutes ago
-
Journalist Awards announced to honor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Media Heroes52 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Lukashenko for winning presidential polls1 hour ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter with police1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj to be observed tonight1 hour ago