Pakistan Condemns Attack On Saudi Hospital In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan on Monday condemned the attack at a Saudi hospital in El Fasher city of Sudan which killed around 70 people, calling it a clear violation of international law.

"The attack leading to the unfortunate deaths reportedly of seventy people clearly violates international law and puts innocent civilians at grave risk.

Pakistan extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families," according to a Foreign Office statement.

It said that the attack underscored the urgent need to uphold the sanctity of healthcare facilities and adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law.

"Pakistan believes that the conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We express our full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan," the statement added.

