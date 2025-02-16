Pakistan condemns attack on UNIFIL in Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon convoy in Beirut that injured several peacekeepers.

According to Foreign Office, "Such attacks on blue helmets are flagrant violations of international law for which there must be accountability.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with UNIFIL and affirms its unwavering support for UN peacekeeping operations."