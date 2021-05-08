Pakistan condemns attacks on Muslim worshipers atAl-Aqsa mosque by Israeli occupation forces

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque by the Israel occupation forces that led to a number of injuries.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said such attacks, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support to the Palestinian cause and urged the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri underscored the need for a two state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state.