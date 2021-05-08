UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Attacks On Muslim Worshipers AtAl-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Occupation Forces

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:32 PM

Pakistan condemns attacks on Muslim worshipers atAl-Aqsa mosque by Israeli occupation forces

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari says such attacks, especially during the holy month of Ramazan are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque by the Israel occupation forces that led to a number of injuries.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said such attacks, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support to the Palestinian cause and urged the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri underscored the need for a two state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Foreign Office United Nations Israel Mosque All OIC

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

4 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

4 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

4 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

4 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.