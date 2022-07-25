UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Baseless Comments By Indian Defence Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister  

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad says the Indian Minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2022) Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian Defence Minister at a recent event in Jammu.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Indian Minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

He said this is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he said provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter the reality.

The Spokesperson said India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination.

More Stories From Pakistan

