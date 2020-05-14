UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Brutalization Of Kashmirs In IOJ&K; Urges World Community To Hold India To Account For Its Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:43 AM

Pakistan condemns brutalization of Kashmirs in IOJ&K; urges world community to hold India to account for its crimes

Pakistan while condemning the brutalization of Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), on Wednesday said the world community must hold India to account for its crimes in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan while condemning the brutalization of Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), on Wednesday said the world community must hold India to account for its crimes in IOJ&K.

"As the world is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, India is busy further brutalizing the Kashmiri people in IOJ&K," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement issued here.

"The cold-blooded murder of Peer Mehrajuddin by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in Budgam, today, is the latest in the mindless killing spree being carried out by the Indian occupation forces," she added.

According to the statement, the police resorted to indiscriminate use of force including shotgun pellets and tear gas, when hundreds of unarmed men and women took to the streets to peacefully protest the wanton killing.

"There are reports of several protestors injured. These Indian brutalities cannot be condemned enough," the spokesperson remarked.

"No matter how brutal its tactics, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people. Nor will India ever succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' resolve to realise their inalienable right to self-determination," she added.

"Justice for Kashmiris remains indispensable for peace in South Asia," the Spokesperson maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Murder Protest World Foreign Office Police Jammu Women Gas Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

46 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.