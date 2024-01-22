Pakistan Condemns Consecration Of 'Ram Temple' On Site Of Demolished Babri Mosque
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 04:42 PM
The Foreign Office says the centuries-old mosque was demolished on 6 December 1992 by a mob of extremists.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) Pakistan has condemned the construction and consecration of the 'Ram Temple' on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya.
The Foreign Office in a statement today, said the centuries-old mosque was demolished on 6 December 1992 by a mob of extremists. Deplorably, India's superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque.
The Foreign Office said the developments of the last 31 years, leading to today's consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalization of the Indian Muslims.
The statement further said a temple built on the site of a demolished mosque will remain a blot on the face of India's democracy for the times to come. There is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing a similar threat of desecration and destruction.
It said the rising tide of 'Hindutva' ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace. The Chief Ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record as citing the Babri Mosque's demolition or inauguration of the 'Ram Temple' as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan.
The Foreign Office called upon the international community to take cognizance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India. The United Nations and other relevant international organizations should play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from extremist groups and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of minorities in India.
Pakistan urges the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, including Muslims and their holy places.
