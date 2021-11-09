UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Continuing Violence In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:05 AM

Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

Pakistan strongly condemned continuing violence against Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan strongly condemned continuing violence against Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement on Monday the Foreign Office said, "Pakistan is extremely concerned over the rapidly deteriorating security and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)." The Indian occupation forces' continuing violence against innocent Kashmiris, including the reported incident in which a Kashmiri youth was brutally shot in Shopian, was highly reprehensible.

In the face of India's repulsive state-terrorism, unabated repression, and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, the Kashmiri people remain resolute in their just struggle for self-determination.

India must understand that no amount of brutality, clamp-downs or use of force can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle.

The statement said, Pakistan called on India to immediately halt its state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK, hold its occupation forces accountable for the horrific violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, allow international human rights organizations and UN Special Mandate Holders to hold independent investigations in the IIOJK, lift the inhuman military siege, and allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their right of self-determination in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Resolute Jammu

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

52 minutes ago
 India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of e ..

Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp

Police organizes blood donation camp

2 minutes ago
 PFA conducting raids to check quality of food item ..

PFA conducting raids to check quality of food items in canteens of schools, coll ..

2 minutes ago
 NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue tr ..

NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue transmission

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.