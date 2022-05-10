UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Deeply Disturbing Anti-Azaan Measures In Karnatka State

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Pakistan condemns deeply disturbing anti-Azaan measures in Karnatka state

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms, the highly deplorable incidents involving playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu devotional songs on loudspeakers as a counter to the Muslims' call to prayer (Azaan) at various mosques in Indian state of Karnataka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms, the highly deplorable incidents involving playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu devotional songs on loudspeakers as a counter to the Muslims' call to prayer (Azaan) at various mosques in Indian state of Karnataka.

"The disturbing incidents occurred only a day after Sri Ram Sena Chief made the despicable call for "drowning" the Azaan through the provocative playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu religious hymns. It is condemnable that a reprehensible so-called "Azan se Azaadi' campaign has been launched by Hindu fanatic groups in Karnataka which lays bare the new level of religious radicalism in the BJP-ruled India," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan called on the international community to take note of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, and play its due role in ensuring the religious freedom and safety of the beleaguered Muslim community residing in India.

It was also noted with deep regret that loudspeakers were being removed from mosques across various states in India under the pretext of ensuring 'communal harmony'.

The spokesperson further said that the 'othering' of Muslims in India and exclusionary policies aimed at denying their fundamental right to profess and practice their religion, only expose the deep-seated anti-Muslim prejudices in the Indian state and society.

"Pakistan calls upon the Indian government to transparently investigate the incidents of widespread violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, and their places of worship and take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in the future. The Government of India must ensure the safety, security and well-being of minorities," it was further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Prayer Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Russia, Algeria Remain Committed to GECF Agreement ..

Russia, Algeria Remain Committed to GECF Agreements on Gas Supplies - Lavrov

46 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 144 kg narcotics; arrests one

ANF recovers 144 kg narcotics; arrests one

47 seconds ago
 FESCO installs more than 106,000 meters during las ..

FESCO installs more than 106,000 meters during last four months

50 seconds ago
 Commissioner inspects development work on Malir Ex ..

Commissioner inspects development work on Malir Expressway

52 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Gas Operator Says Transit to Europe via ..

Ukraine's Gas Operator Says Transit to Europe via Sokhranivka Halted From May 11

4 minutes ago
 Over 9000 tons of garbage picked up daily: SSWMB c ..

Over 9000 tons of garbage picked up daily: SSWMB chief

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.