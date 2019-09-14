UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Drone Attack On Saudi Oil Pumping Facility

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan condemns drone attack on Saudi oil pumping facility

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility Buqyaq and the Khurais oil field causing fire, material damage and disruption of its operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility Buqyaq and the Khurais oil field causing fire, material damage and disruption of its operation.

"Such acts to sabotage and disrupt commercial activities causing fear and terror cannot be condoned," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan hoped that such attacks would not be repeated given the potential damage they could cause to the existing peaceful environment in the region.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity," the spokesperson remarked.

