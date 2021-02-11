Pakistan condemns drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan while strongly condemning drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday reiterated its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

"Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi militants' drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks," the statement added.

