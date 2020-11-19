UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Extra-judicial Killing Of 4 More Innocent Kashmiris In IIOJK

Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more innocent Kashmiris in a fake encounter outside the city of Jammu by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Pakistan calls for immediate and transparent judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris including these four", Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The statement pointed out that in the last one year alone, Indian occupation forces had martyred more than three hundred (300) innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in fake encounters and so-called "cordon and search" operations in complete violation of the fundamental precepts of international humanitarian law.

"The toxic 'Hindutva' ideology, preached and practiced by the RSS-BJP mix, has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth through extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," it added.

  "We also urge the international community to take immediate cognizance of the rampant state terrorism being perpetrated in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against humanity," the statement stressed.

  India must eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy, end its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people, and take concrete steps towards the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute as per the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, it added.

