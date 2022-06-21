Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiri youths

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in fresh acts of state-sponsored terrorism by Indian occupation forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, more than 636 Kashmiris have embraced martyrdom in fake 'encounters' and so-called 'cordon-and-search operations'. This year alone, 113 extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris have been recorded," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the intensified military crackdowns and the rising numbers of extra-judicial killings in the IIOJK were part of the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the "Hindutva" inspired BJP-RSS combine in India.

He said ironically, the Kashmiri youth had been a specific target of the 900,000 strong Indian military occupation force stationed in the IIOJK.

"India must realize that use of brutal force against the Kashmiri people, extra-judicial killings, custodial torture & deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership & youth and other methods of subjugation have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future," the spokesperson remarked.

He said through a dossier unveiled last year, Pakistan had provided to the world incontrovertible evidence of the gross and systemic oppression, and human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call for investigation of extra-judicial killings in the IIOJK by establishing an Independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

He also urged the international community to hold India responsible for its brazen suppression of innocent Kashmiris, and play its due role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.