Pakistan condemns extra judicial killings by Indian forces in fake encounters, phony cordon in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the continuing extra judicial killings by Indian occupation forces in fake encounters and phony cordon and search operations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In her televised weekly news briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said May 14 was the 284th day of the continued oppression, deliberate acts of terrorizing, inhuman lockdown and military siege faced by the innocent people in occupied Kashmir.

She called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the alarming situation in occupied Kashmir and hold India accountable for state-terrorism, extra-judicial killings, and gross and systematic violations of human rights.

She said it was a shared responsibility of world community to seek immediate resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Regarding the framework agreement by Israel's coalition government proposing annexation of the West Bank, the Spokesperson said Pakistan always opposed any move for annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories as it would be a serious violation of international law and a dangerous escalation in an already volatile situation.

She reiterated Pakistan's consistent support for the two-state solution of the Palestine issue as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul as well as the suicide attack at a funeral in Nangarhar province, which resulted in loss of precious lives.

To a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan's embassies and consulates were working round the clock in facilitating repatriation of its citizens back home.

She said so far 24,466 Pakistanis had been repatriated from more than 35 countries. She said weekly number of nationals returning home had been steadily increased from 2000 to about 7000 per week.

To a question, she said, Pakistan believed that the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement had provided a window of opportunity to the people of Afghanistan to work together for the ultimate aim of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

"We hope that the Peace Agreement is implemented in its entirety so that it leads to the next stage of Intra-Afghan negotiations." To another question, she said, Pakistan was fully cognizant of the difficulties being faced by the traders from Pakistan and Afghanistan. A number of steps have been taken in this regard to facilitate the movement of people and cargo trucks and containers.

She said Pakistan had opened border crossing point at Chaman and Torkham to ease cross border movement of trucks. The current mechanism is functioning and any modification in it to enhance trade between the two countries will be considered after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19, she added.