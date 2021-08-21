UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Extrajudicial Killings Of Three More IIOJK Youth

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of three more IIOJK youth

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of three more Kashmir youths in Pulwama area of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of three more Kashmir youths in Pulwama area of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In intensified state-sponsored terrorism against Kashmiris, Indian Occupation Forces have martyred six Kashmiris in the past three days, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that the draconian military siege, extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations were continuing unabated in IIOJK.

The spate of violence against innocent Kashmiris only betrayed India's frustration over its failure to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination, he remarked.

The spokesperson said the gross and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian Occupation Forces in IIOJK warranted investigation by the UN Commission of inquiry as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

"We once again call upon the international community to hold India to account for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people," the spokesperson added.

