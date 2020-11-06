UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Gratuitous Remarks Of Indian CDS, Advises Him To Focus On His Professional Domain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:31 PM

Pakistan condemns gratuitous remarks of Indian CDS, advises him to focus on his professional domain

Pakistan strongly condemning the "irresponsible" and "gratuitous" remarks of Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday advised Gen. Bipin Rawat to focus on his professional domain, rather than continuing to make a career out of anti-Pakistan rhetoric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan strongly condemning the "irresponsible" and "gratuitous" remarks of Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday advised Gen. Bipin Rawat to focus on his professional domain, rather than continuing to make a career out of anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

"We strongly condemn Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat's irresponsible and gratuitous remarks about Pakistan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

He said the Indian CDS's unabated anti-Pakistan vitriol was reflective both of his completely flawed understanding of Pakistan's realities as well as his patently politicized approach.

"His tirade is also illustrative of the RSS-BJP mindset -- a dangerous mix of extremist "Hindutva" ideology and expansionist "Akhand Bharat" designs. It is a sad fact that this mindset has permeated the state institutions of India, including the armed forces," the Spokesperson added.

He said the Indian CDS's diatribe against Pakistan cannot divert attention from India's myriad internal and external wrong-doings.

"As a consequence of the 'Hindutva' policies, religious places in India are regularly desecrated, mob lynchings take place with state complicity, and persecution of minorities and disadvantaged segments grows by the day," the Spokesperson mentioned.

Most notably, the Spokesperson said that state-terrorism against innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was pursued by India as an instrument of state policy.

"Gen. Rawat would be well-advised to focus on his professional domain, rather than continuing to make a career out of anti-Pakistan rhetoric," he remarked.

