Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on KSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the attack by Houthi militia that resulted in civilian injuries and damage to civilian property in Jazan region of Saudi Arabia.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

