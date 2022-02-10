UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target KSA's Abha Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA's Abha Airport

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said, "We wish speedy recovery to those injured.

"Such attacks not only violate international law, but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the region, he said, adding Pakistan called for immediate cessation of the attacks.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the KSA against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Injured Attack Foreign Office Abha Saudi Arabia Airport

Recent Stories

One COVID patient dies, 312 test positive in Hyder ..

One COVID patient dies, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

42 seconds ago
 Biden Approval Dips Among Black Christians, Religi ..

Biden Approval Dips Among Black Christians, Religiously Unaffiliated - Poll

44 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Di Maio Discuss Security Guarantees, Asses ..

Lavrov, Di Maio Discuss Security Guarantees, Assessments by NATO, US

46 seconds ago
 US Capital Police Says Investigating Bomb Threats ..

US Capital Police Says Investigating Bomb Threats in 4 High Schools

47 seconds ago
 IMF to Conduct Virtual Mission to Tunisia February ..

IMF to Conduct Virtual Mission to Tunisia February 14-22 - Spokesperson

5 minutes ago
 Burkinese Constitutional Council Recognizes Coup's ..

Burkinese Constitutional Council Recognizes Coup's Leader as President

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>