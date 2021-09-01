UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target Saudi Arabia's Airport: FO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:37 AM

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attack by the Houthi militants on Abha International airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attack by the Houthi militants on Abha International airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces.

"Unfortunately the incident caused several injuries and damage to a civilian plane. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

" the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"We call for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region." said the statement.

The Foreign Office further said that Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Militants Foreign Office Abha Saudi Arabia Airport

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

41 minutes ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

3 minutes ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 17 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.