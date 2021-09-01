Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attack by the Houthi militants on Abha International airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attack by the Houthi militants on Abha International airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces.

"Unfortunately the incident caused several injuries and damage to a civilian plane. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

" the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"We call for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region." said the statement.

The Foreign Office further said that Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.