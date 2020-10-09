UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Houthi Drone Attack On Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Pakistan condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the recent drone attack launched towards Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the recent drone attack launched towards Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia.

"Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the drone, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.

We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," said a press release received here from Pakistan embassy in Jeddah.

Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Attack Jeddah Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

24 minutes ago

Coffee chain Tim Hortons vows to create 2,000 UK j ..

2 minutes ago

Sputnik Kyrgyzstan Receiving Threats on Social Med ..

2 minutes ago

Suarez admits tears at manner of Barca exit

2 minutes ago

Disabled farmer killed accidentally

4 minutes ago

617 new industrial units established in KP: KPEZDM ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.