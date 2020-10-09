Pakistan condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the recent drone attack launched towards Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia

"Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the drone, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.

We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," said a press release received here from Pakistan embassy in Jeddah.

Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.