Pakistan condemns Houthi Militia attack on Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attempt by Houthi Militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attempt by Houthi Militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.

"It is commendable that the bomb-laden UAV was successfully intercepted and destroyed," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

She reiterated Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.