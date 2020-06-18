Pakistan Condemns Houthi Militia Attack On Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attempt by Houthi Militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.
"It is commendable that the bomb-laden UAV was successfully intercepted and destroyed," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
She reiterated Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.