UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns India For Systematic Tactic Of Mass Propaganda Campaign: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan condemns India for systematic tactic of mass propaganda campaign: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday said Pakistan condemns India for systematic tactic of mass propaganda campaign as Indian actions involve criminality and breach of international law that should be raised at international level.

He said Pakistan would pursue proactive policy and would convey its narrative and stance to every possible forum, he made these remarks at a press conference here.

The Special Assistant said our paradigm was based on economic security and peace while India was pursuing the agenda to hinder Pakistan's development.

He said all such hybrid war tactics of India would be foiled.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

11 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

42 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

49 minutes ago

SC dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of accused invol ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.