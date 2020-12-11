Pakistan condemns India for systematic tactic of mass propaganda campaign: Dr Moeed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday said Pakistan condemns India for systematic tactic of mass propaganda campaign as Indian actions involve criminality and breach of international law that should be raised at international level.

He said Pakistan would pursue proactive policy and would convey its narrative and stance to every possible forum, he made these remarks at a press conference here.

The Special Assistant said our paradigm was based on economic security and peace while India was pursuing the agenda to hinder Pakistan's development.

He said all such hybrid war tactics of India would be foiled.