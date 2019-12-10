Pakistan condemns Indian bill, calls it toxic mix of Hindutva Ideology

(@fidahassanain)

According to Indian media, the bills needs to be debated in Rajya Sabha but it is not in today’s business.

NEW Dehli: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) Pakistan has condemned Modi government for passing controversial legislation meant to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim coming to India in three neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan has strongly condemned Indian Bill, saying that it was discriminatory legislation that was run by a toxic mix of an extremist Hindutva ideology.

According to Indian media reports, the bill, known as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, needs to be debated in the Rajya Sabha next, but it isn't in today's listed business. Protests were held against the proposed law on Monday in several parts of India; a 11-hour Northeast bandh called by a body of student groups began early this morning.