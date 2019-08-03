UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Indian Use Of Cluster Ammunition Along LoC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan condemns Indian use of cluster ammunition along LoC

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian security forces targeting the innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian security forces targeting the innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

"This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter.

He said India in its war frenzy was not only sabotaging regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations along the LoC.

The foreign minister also urged the world nations to take strict notice of the ongoing situation in the India occupied Kashmir and the LoC.

On the night of July 30/July 31, the Indian army had used cluster ammunition through artillery in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC targeting the innocent citizens in Neelum Valley. The attack had killed two civilians, including a four-year-old boy, besides leaving 11 others critically injured.

