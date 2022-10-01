UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condemns India's Campaign Of Extra Judicial Killings Of Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Pakistan condemns India's campaign of extra judicial killings of Kashmiris

Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned the continued campaign of extrajudicial killings by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned the continued campaign of extrajudicial killings by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement here said, "It is deeply worrying that in the past one week, Indian forces have blatantly carried out a series of extra-judicial murders with impunity on a daily basis." In one incident near Kupwara on September 25, two innocent Kashmiris were mercilessly killed by Indian occupation forces. In another brutal encounter that occurred after a so-called 'cordon and search' operation in Kulgam district on September 26, one more innocent Kashmiri was killed in cold blood.

In yet another incident that took place in Kulgam district on September 27, two more innocent Kashmiris were shot dead under the facade of a police encounter. Even yesterday, two innocent Kashmiris were targeted and killed in a staged encounter in Baramulla.

The stage-managed encounters enacted after every so-called 'cordon and search' operation and resulting in the extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris, openly desecrated the basic tenets of law and justice and defy the fundamental human rights and liberties of the innocent Kashmiri people.

Since its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, Indian occupation forces have murdered more than 678 Kashmiris, including at least 158 this year.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan reiterated its call for the investigation of extra-judicial killings in IIOJK by the Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir Reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan also urges the international community to hold India responsible for its brazen persecution of the innocent Kashmiris and play its due role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Resolution Foreign Office Police United Nations Jammu August September 2018 2019 Blood

Recent Stories

Parliament to discuss Imran's conspiracy hatched t ..

Parliament to discuss Imran's conspiracy hatched to defame state institutions: R ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Tallinn WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tallinn WTA results - collated

6 minutes ago
 DC holds open court to redress public grievances

DC holds open court to redress public grievances

6 minutes ago
 Vital to follow the sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) to ..

Vital to follow the sacred Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) to live a dignified life

6 minutes ago
 Russia suspends gas to Italy after 'problem' in Au ..

Russia suspends gas to Italy after 'problem' in Austria

6 minutes ago
 Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal A ..

Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal Air Transport Agency

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.