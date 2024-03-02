Pakistan Condemns India’s High Handedness In Seizure Of Commercial Goods
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 08:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan on Saturday condemned India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods imported by a Karachi based commercial entity.
In response to the media questions regarding Indian seizure of commercial equipment destined for Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said, “These reports are reflective of Indian media’s habitual misrepresentation of facts.”
She said, “This is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi based commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan. Specifications of the equipment clearly indicate its purely commercial use.
The transaction was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documentation.”
She said the relevant private entities were pursuing the matter against this unjustified seizure.
“Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in arbitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials.”
“Such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating international norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law,” she added.
