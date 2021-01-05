(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces of three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on December 29 and its refusal to handover bodies to their families.

The Foreign Office said the families and neighbours of the martyred Kashmiris - Aijaz Maqbool Ganie, Zubair Ahmed Lone and Athar Mushtaq Wani (aged 16 and student of Class 11), had affirmed that the young boys were innocent, who visited Srinagar on the fateful day and became victims of Indian state-terrorism.

"It is doubly inhuman that the bodies of the three martyrs are not handed over to their families for a proper burial, despite repeated appeals by the families," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said this was a "new form of oppression" that the Indian occupation forces were now resorting to in order to break the will of the Kashmiri people and emphasized that they would never succeed in this attempt.

"The unabated killing spree in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and the reprehensible refusal to hand over the bodies should be a matter of grave concern for the people of conscience across the world," it said.

The Foreign Office stressed that the "morally bankrupt RSS-BJP regime" should not be allowed to act with such impunity.

It said that Pakistan had consistently emphasized that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warranted an investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan reiterates its call for an independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice," the FO statement added.