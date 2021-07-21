ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Azha prayers and sacrifice of animals in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Imposition of restrictions on prayers and religious festivities on one of the most important days of Islamic Calendar represents complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of IIOJK. It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"Pakistan urges the international community, United Nations (UN), and other human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions," it added.

It said India must realise that by such measures, it could not break the will of the Kashmiris and suppress their aspirations for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

"Pakistan reiterates its support of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the statement maintained.