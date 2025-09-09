Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Qatar: FO

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar, calling it a grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional stability.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said the “highly provocative and reckless action” by Israel was a blatant infringement of Qatar’s sovereignty as well as international law, the UN Charter, and established norms governing interstate relations.

“Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar against this unprovoked and unlawful aggression,” Ambassador Khan stated.

He added that Israel’s conduct was “yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilising the region.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s principled position, the Spokesperson said Islamabad stood firm in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar. He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to ensure such impunity is not tolerated.

“Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people and leadership of Qatar in defence of their national sovereignty and security,” the Foreign Office reaffirmed.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

3 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

1 hour ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

1 hour ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

1 hour ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

5 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

1 hour ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

1 hour ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

1 hour ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan