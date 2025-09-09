Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar, calling it a grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional stability.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said the “highly provocative and reckless action” by Israel was a blatant infringement of Qatar’s sovereignty as well as international law, the UN Charter, and established norms governing interstate relations.

“Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar against this unprovoked and unlawful aggression,” Ambassador Khan stated.

He added that Israel’s conduct was “yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilising the region.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s principled position, the Spokesperson said Islamabad stood firm in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar. He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to ensure such impunity is not tolerated.

“Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people and leadership of Qatar in defence of their national sovereignty and security,” the Foreign Office reaffirmed.