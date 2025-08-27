Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Syria, Nasser Hospital In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria, Nasser Hospital in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the deadly Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, which claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals, including four journalists and a rescue worker.

This unconscionable and heinous attack on a medical facility, as well as the continued targeting of civilians and journalists, represents a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as freedom of the press, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

"We reiterate our call on the international community to hold Israel accountable for such heinous crimes and to take concrete steps towards ending Israel’s impunity," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan also condemned in the strongest possible terms the Israeli occupying forces’ incursion into the Syrian Arab Republic in contravention of international law and principles of the UN Charter.

Pakistan expressed its full support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria, and called on the international community to prevent Israel from undermining the peace and stability of the entire region.

