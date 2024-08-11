Pakistan Condemns Israeli Attack On Al-Tabeen School In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan on Sunday condemned in strong words the Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School in eastern Gaza on Saturday, which led to the death of over 100 civilians, injuring many more.
In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, attacking an overcrowded school sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing morning prayers, was a horrific, inhuman and cowardly act.
"The indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes."
Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza, the spokesperson said adding, "We call on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza."
