UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Forces' Attack On Worshippers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:52 PM

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces' attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces.

At least 205 Palestinians were injured in the night-time clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque and around in East Jerusalem, according to media reports.

The police attacked worshippers praying in the Masjid al-Qiblatain inside Al-Aqsa with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

"We pray for speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause & urge the int'l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Foreign Office Police Jerusalem Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

8 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

8 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

8 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

8 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.