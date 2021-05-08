Pakistan Condemns Israeli Forces' Attack On Worshippers At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces.
At least 205 Palestinians were injured in the night-time clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque and around in East Jerusalem, according to media reports.
The police attacked worshippers praying in the Masjid al-Qiblatain inside Al-Aqsa with stun grenades and rubber bullets.
"We pray for speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause & urge the int'l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.